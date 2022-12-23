Left Menu

Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

23-12-2022
Guar gum prices on Friday rose by Rs 31 to Rs 12,333 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings amid a firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for January delivery traded higher by Rs 31 or 0.25 per cent at Rs 12,333 per five quintal with an open interest of 34,965 lots.

Analysts said after tracking a firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to the rise in guar gum prices.

