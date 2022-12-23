Left Menu

Aluminium futures fall on low demand

23-12-2022
Aluminium futures fall on low demand
Aluminium prices on Friday fell 5 paise to Rs 209.10 per kg in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a weak trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in January declined by 5 paise or 0.02 per cent to Rs 209.10 per kg in 3,231 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries mainly kept aluminium prices lower.

