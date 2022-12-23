KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 14:51 IST
Kolkata, Dec.23(PTI): SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.67,900.00(68,200.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.68,000.00(68,300.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.54,950.00(55,450.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,150.00(52,600.00)Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.52,950.00(53,400.00) Per 10 Gms.

---- ( GST as applicable will be charged extra.) NOTE: The Kolkata Bullion Market will remain closed on 24 December,2022 to mourn of Ex. Assistant Secretary Shri Anil Kumar Auddy's death.

