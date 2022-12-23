KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING
SILVER RDY.BAR Rs.67,900.0068,200.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.68,000.0068,300.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.54,950.0055,450.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.52,150.0052,600.00Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD22-CT RDY. Rs.52,950.0053,400.00 Per 10 Gms.---- GST as applicable will be charged extra. NOTE The Kolkata Bullion Market will remain closed on 24 December,2022 to mourn of Ex. Assistant Secretary Shri Anil Kumar Auddys death.
