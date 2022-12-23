Left Menu

Road caves in Hyderabad, no injuries reported, investigation on

A road caved in the Goshamahal area of Hyderabad on Friday afternoon. However, no one was reportedly injured in the incident.

No one was reportedly injured (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A road caved in the Goshamahal area of Hyderabad on Friday afternoon leading to chaos in the area, however, no one was reportedly injured in the incident, said the police. The police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control. Preliminary investigations have revealed the possible reason behind the road caving in to be a waterline beneath the road.

Police said that they reached the spot on receiving information that a road in Chaknawadi area in Goshamahal have suddenly caved in. "We immediately informed the matter to GHMC officials. Officials suspect that a waterline passing under the road might be the reason. No injuries were reported and police are on the spot. The exact reason is yet to be ascertained," said Goshamahal ACP Satish Kumar. (ANI)

