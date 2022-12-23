KOLKATA TEASALE COMPARISON

: We give below the comparative figures regarding offerings, demand, average price and buyers during Kolkata Tea Sale-51 and Sale-50.

CATEGORY OFFERINGS PACKAGES(Sale-51--Sale50) CTC Leaf :1,22,024 :: 1,36,425 ORTHODOX Leaf : 67,812 :: 67,750 DARJEELING Leaf : 4099 :: 3691 Dust : 39,593 :: 45,317 CATEGORY OFFERED QUANTITY(In Kg.Sale-51 & Sale 50) CTC Leaf : 37,75,675 :: 41,66,779 ORTHODOX : 15,54,619 :: 15,10,425 DARJEELING : 85,055 :: 76,856 DUST : 13,94,927 :: 15,85,231

