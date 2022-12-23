Left Menu

Goa: Leopard dies after getting trapped in snare; probe ordered

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-12-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:14 IST
Goa: Leopard dies after getting trapped in snare; probe ordered
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard died after getting trapped in a wired snare on the outskirts of the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Sattari taluka of North Goa, a Forest department official said on Friday.

The carcass of the full-grown leopard was found near Kopordem village on Friday morning and the animal is believed to have died during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, he said, adding the wired snare was laid on the border of the sanctuary.

Following the incident, state forest minister Vishwajit Rane directed a top official to conduct a probe and assured strict action against the guilty.

''The male leopard died after getting caught in the trap. Investigation into the matter has been initiated and forest department staffers have rushed to the spot after being alerted,'' the senior official said.

Talking to PTI about the incident, Rane said ''strict action'' would be initiated against those responsible for the feline's death.

Rane said he had asked the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to conduct an investigation into the incident and track down those responsible for laying such traps for wild animals.

''We will take strict action against offenders. Such acts will not be tolerated. Protection of wildlife is an important aspect of the forest department and we are committed to it,'' he said.

Sattari taluka has witnessed several incidents of man-animal conflict in the past. In January 2020, a tigress and her three cubs were found dead in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary. They were allegedly poisoned by local farmers for killing their cattle, officials had said. In 2009, a tiger died after getting caught in a wired snare in Keri village of Sattari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022