Left Menu

Tata Motors arm, DTC sign pact for operation of 1,500 e-buses in Delhi

This is a significant step towards embracing electric mobility in the capital city, DTC Managing Director Shilpa Shinde said.The induction of zero-emission, noise-free buses will greatly help in improving the citys air quality.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 19:19 IST
Tata Motors arm, DTC sign pact for operation of 1,500 e-buses in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Friday said its arm -- TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd -- has signed an agreement with Delhi Transport Corporation for the operation of 1,500 electric buses in the National Capital.

Under the pact, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd will supply, operate and maintain 1,500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period of 12 years, the company said in a statement.

''Our relationship with DTC, which stands strong for over a decade, is based on the foundation of mutual trust and cooperation, and this order will further strengthen it. We are confident that the electric buses will provide sustainable, safe and comfortable public transportation to the commuters of Delhi,'' TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd Chairman Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay said.

The company said this is the largest order to date for electric buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

''We are pleased to have signed an agreement for the largest order of 1,500 electric buses in Delhi. This is a significant step towards embracing electric mobility in the capital city,'' DTC Managing Director Shilpa Shinde said.

The induction of zero-emission, noise-free buses will greatly help in improving the city's air quality. The new buses will also immensely benefit the commuters with its ultra-modern features and comfortable seating, Shinde added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022