GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St ends higher, Treasury yields rise after data flurry

Wall Street shuffled to a modestly higher close on Friday and Treasury yields advanced as investors digested a deluge of economic data ahead of the Christmas holiday long weekend, capping a week fraught with worries over the Fed's restrictive monetary policy and related recession fears. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session green after waffling through much of the session, with investors showing little conviction as a raft of indicators pointed to economic softening, evidence that the Federal Reserve barrage of interest rate hikes were having their intended effect.

"Everyone's waiting for 2023 to have a fresh take again," said Paul Kim, chief executive of Simplify ETFs in New York. For the week, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their third straight Friday-to-Friday losses.

As the remaining trading days in 2022 tick away, all three indexes appear set to close the books on their steepest annual percentage plunges since 2008, the darkest year of the global financial crisis. "This was the year where diversification failed and everything sold off together; a max pain year, where both bonds and equities sold off," Kim added. "There was nowhere to hide."

A slew of data from the Commerce Department and the University of Michigan showed that while inflation appears to be cooling, so is consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of the U.S. economy. On the other hand, new home sales posted a surprise gain and consumer sentiment brightened.

But the data did little to move the needle regarding Fed policy expectations. "Inflation looks fairly sticky and interest rates keep mounting up," Kim said. "And the punchline is (interest) rates will have to be higher for longer."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 176.44 points, or 0.53%, to 33,203.93 the S&P 500 gained 22.43 points, or 0.59%, to 3,844.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.74 points, or 0.21%, to 10,497.86. European shares followed their U.S. counterparts down and up, and eventually ended the session nominally higher as economic jitters wrestled with strength in healthcare and banking stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.04% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.23%. Emerging market stocks lost 0.99%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.1% lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.03%.

Treasury yields resumed their upward trajectory after data showed personal income rising more than expected and October inflation data was upwardly revised. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 22/32 in price to yield 3.7509%, from 3.671% late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond last fell 61/32 in price to yield 3.8269%, from 3.724% late on Thursday. The dollar fluctuated but remained essentially unchanged against a basket of world currencies after two days of gains as market participants weighed the probability of interest rates rising further and staying there longer than many might have hoped.

The dollar index fell 0.11%, with the euro up 0.22% toat $1.0616. The Japanese yen weakened 0.36% versus the greenback at 132.85 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2045, up 0.02% on the day.

Oil prices jumped after Moscow announced it might cut crude output in response to the G7 price cap on Russian exports. U.S. crude rose 2.67% to settle at $79.56 per barrel, while Brent settled at $83.92 per barrel, up 3.63% on the day.

Gold advanced amid dollar weakness ahead of the long weekend. Spot gold added 0.3% to $1,797.42 an ounce.

