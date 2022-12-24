Left Menu

Kanpur: Robbers dig tunnel into bank, loot gold worth lakhs

The police have started the investigation in the case.

Kanpur Police Commissioner BP Jogdand. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A gang of robbers in Kanpur looted gold worth lakhs from a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Sachendi, police said. According to the police, the robbers dug a tunnel to the bank and made off with the loot.

On being informed about the incident, a police team reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. Kanpur Police Commissioner BP Jogdand told ANI that the police were in the process of collecting evidence and has also called the forensic team over to the scene of the robbery.

The incident comes just a day after the city reported three murders. Further investigation is underway in the robbery case, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

