Uttar Pradesh: 14 accused of cow slaughter arrested, search on for 4 more

Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday said about 14 people accused of cow slaughter were arrested during an encounter with miscreants in the Sarsawa area of Lakhimpur Kheri district.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 07:48 IST
The accused arrested after the encounter. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday said about 14 people accused of cow slaughter were arrested during an encounter with miscreants in the Sarsawa area of Lakhimpur Kheri district. According to the police, apart from the 2 accused persons, an policeman also sustained bullet injury in retaliatory firing during an encounter with miscreants on December 18.

"Arms, cartridges, hollow-Point bullet, 4 mobiles, Rs 2,770 in cash and tools for cow slaughter have been recovered from the accused," Sanjeev Suman, SP Lakhimpur Kheri said. The SP further said action will be taken against all the accused under The Uttar Pradesh Gangster Act and The Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

"A search is on for the remaining four accused. They will also be arrested soon. The watchman of the Gaushala (cow shelter) is among those arrested for his alleged role in the crime," the SP added. On December 18, the police were informed that 15 cows had gone missing from the Gaushala in Susi village in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.

"Around 15 cows were smuggled out and allegedly slaughtered in connivance with Arun Tiwari, the watchman of the cow shelter. The local police registered a case and started an investigation," SP added. "During a search operation, an encounter took place between the miscreants and our officers at Sarsawa Shshjani Chhakrod in the Kheri area on December 18. A constable, Rahul Kumar, sustained a bullet injury in retaliatory firing with miscreants. Jibrael and Taufiq Kha, 2 accused, were also injured in the encounter," SP informed. (ANI)

