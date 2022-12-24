Left Menu

J&K fully geared to tackle any Covid situation: Experts to chief secretary

In a meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, top medical experts in the Union Territory informed him that there was no need to panic in view of the ongoing global surge in Covid cases as none have been reported in the UT so far.

Jammu and Kasmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, top medical experts in the Union Territory informed him that there was no need to panic in view of the ongoing global surge in Covid cases as none have been reported in the UT so far. The Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir, informed in a release that the meeting was attended by divisional commissioners; secretary, Health; director SKIMS; Principals of medical colleges and heads of Medicine and other experts from the medical colleges.

Dr Mehta asked all these health experts to take preemptive measures so that the administration is fully prepared to meet any contingency. He asked them to activate all the Covid testing facilities so that any person desiring to test finds the facility nearby, and also impressed on them to create awareness among the public to avoid needless panic.

The chief secretary also emphasised on assessing all the facilities afresh so that their operational readiness is assesed. He asked them to take stock of medicines and other paraphernalia beforehand so that people are served better if the need arises. He asked the department to give booster doses to vulnerable groups such the elderly, and also directed them to encourage people to observe Covid-appropriate behavior for the safety of one and all.

The chief secretary further informed the meeting that currently, there is no bed occupancy related to Covid in the healthcare facilities of the UT. He said the testing capacity of J&K has been augmented by many folds, and three new COBAS 6800 machines are also being procured for enhancing the facilities further. (ANI)

