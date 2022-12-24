Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan presents book titled 'India: The Mother of Democracy' to PM Modi

The book talks about India's democratic traditions that not only changed the destiny of the Indian subcontinent but also inspired many countries across the world.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 07:49 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan presents book titled 'India: The Mother of Democracy' to PM Modi
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday presented a book titled 'India: The Mother of Democracy' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The book was presented in the presence of ministers of state for Education, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Subhas Sarkar, chairman and member secretary, ICHR, Prof. Raghuvendra Tanwar and Prof. Umesh Ashok Kadam, as per an official statement.

The book, published by the ICHR, is an evidence-based account of the origin of democracy in India, stated an official statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the book, the hard work put into it and the intellectual endeavour of the ICHR. He further wished the Member Secretary and Chairman, ICHR for their future academic endeavours.

Pradhan said, "The democratic spirit and ethos have been ingrained in India since the dawn of civilisation. The book published by ICHR is an evidence-based account of the origins and ideals of Indian democracy." The book talks about India's democratic traditions that not only changed the destiny of the Indian subcontinent but also inspired many countries across the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022