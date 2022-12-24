Left Menu

8 killed in Tamil Nadu as devotees' car falls in 40-feet-deep pit

Ten Ayyappa devotees, hailing from Sanmugasundarapuram village near Andipatti, were headed home after visiting Sabarimala when their car met with an accident late Friday.

24-12-2022
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Eight devotees were killed and two persons, including a nine-year-old boy injured in Tamil Nadu's Theni district after a car carrying devotees plunged into a 40-feet-deep pit, officials said. Ten Ayyappa devotees, hailing from Sanmugasundarapuram village near Andipatti, were headed home after visiting Sabarimala when their car met with an accident late Friday.

They were close to Iraichalpalam on the Kumuli mountain road, when the car plunged into a pit about 50 feet deep. "Eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-feet-deep pit at Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district," KV Muralidharan, District Collector, Theni said, adding that two persons have been rescued and rushed to a hospital.

The two rescued include a 9-year-old boy. They were severely injured and were rushed to the nearby government hospital where first aid was provided. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

