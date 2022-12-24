Goa police organizes Ideathon for law enforcement agency

Goa Police organized an Ideathon for various law enforcement agency in the country, said a press release on Saturday. The ideathon was organized on the Implications of 5G technology for Law Enforcement Agencies under the leadership of Director General of Police Jaspal Singh, added the press release.

The event which witnessed highly enthusiastic participation from all stakeholders aims to sensitize the police personnel about the changes they shall witness in the future and be well prepared to deal with the emerging challenges, as per the statement. The need for awareness for the common public was once again emphasized to ensure maximum benefits are reaped and avoid any possible losses/security challenges.

In the brainstorming session, eminent speakers from three domains viz. police, academia and industry were present. The session commenced with talks on the fundamental aspects of 5G technology by Neelkanadan Rajamohan (Faculty, IIT Goa) and Smart Decides by Tarun Lakhmani (Asst Manager, IFB). DGP Goa, Jaspal Singh IPS enlightened the audience about challenges that are currently being faced by the citizens and the nature of crimes that is likely to be faced in the near future. On this occasion other senior officers from the Police department including IGP Shri Omvir Singh, IPS and DIGP(Crime & Range) Bosco F George, IPS were also present.

The introductory session was followed by a focused panel discussion on three sub-topics concerning the police. The panel for Implications of 5G technology on Law and Order problems consisted of Nidhin Valsan, IPS (SP North & Cyber Crime), Shivendu Bhushan, IPS (SDPO Margao), Neelkandan Rajamohan (Faculty IIT Goa) and Shri Sawant Kushwaha (Asst Manager, IFB) and they highlighted how predictive policing and monitoring through drones will improve police effectiveness. Concerns about possible confusion in the current legal regime were also addressed.

The second panel for Implications of 5G technology on Traffic Management consisting of Shri Bosco George (SP Traffic), Shri Damodar Reddy (Faculty, NIT Goa), Sathisha Basavaraju (Scientist, Beltech AI Pvt Ltd) and Filomena Costa (PI Traffic Colva) highlighted the benefits of realization of ITMS and automated detection and challaning of violations. The possibility of disruption of traffic management through unauthorized malicious access and safeguards against the same was also highlighted. The third panel for Implications of 5G technology on Financial Frauds consisted of Sunita Sawant (SP Economic Offences Cell), Sanjay K Sahay (Faculty, BITS Goa), Ajit Muzumdar (Faculty, NFSU Goa) and Raman Jaiswal (Chief Manager, SBI Goa) highlighted how 5G can be beneficial in better KYC and ensuring 360-degree security of the financial ecosystem. The concerns of increased fraud through fintech networks and as well as crypto platforms were highlighted and possible safeguards were discussed. (ANI)

