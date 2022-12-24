Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Christmas and said the festival inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness.In a message, the president said this festival is a symbol of peace and brotherhood for the entire mankind.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Christmas and said the festival inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness.
In a message, the president said this festival is a symbol of peace and brotherhood for the entire mankind. ''On this day, we remember the message of compassion and sacrifice given by Jesus Christ. The festival of Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness. Let us take a pledge to adopt the divine teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives,'' Murmu said.
The president said, ''I extend my heartiest greetings to all the countrymen, especially Christian brothers and sisters on the festival of Christmas''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Christian
- Murmu
- Jesus Christ
- Droupadi Murmu
ALSO READ
SC judge Justice Kaul inaugurates legal service clinic at Patkai Christian College Seithekema Dimapur in Nagaland
USAID opens new surgery ward in Soddo Christian General Hospital
Christian woman files petition in court seeking allocation of 5% job quota for minorities in Pak Army
Identity is complex for Lebanon's Christian Palestinian camp
Gaza Christians say travel curbs separate families at Christmas