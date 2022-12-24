Left Menu

Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Christmas and said the festival inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness.In a message, the president said this festival is a symbol of peace and brotherhood for the entire mankind.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a message, the president said this festival is a symbol of peace and brotherhood for the entire mankind. ''On this day, we remember the message of compassion and sacrifice given by Jesus Christ. The festival of Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness. Let us take a pledge to adopt the divine teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives,'' Murmu said.

The president said, ''I extend my heartiest greetings to all the countrymen, especially Christian brothers and sisters on the festival of Christmas''.

