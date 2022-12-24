Left Menu

SKM to hold 'kisan mahapanchayat' at Haryana's Jind on Jan 26

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-12-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 20:22 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, will hold a 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Jind on January 26, an official statement said on Saturday.

A decision in this regard was taken by SKM leaders during a meeting in Karnal on Saturday.

Several farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal and Joginder Singh Ugrahan, attended the meeting.

The mahapanchayat of northern states will be held at Jind on January 26, said Pal.

''The meeting unanimously decided to observe the Republic Day and hold tractor rallies and conventions after hoisting the national flag without obstructing official government programmes,'' according to a SKM statement.

The SKM will ''expose the conspiracy'' of the BJP government to break its unity on January 26, it added.

Pal said January 26 will be observed as a unity day.

The farmers will also submit memorandums to concerned officials in support of their demands on this day.

A 'kisan rally' will be held in Delhi in the month of March and its date will be announced on January 26 at Jind, it said. The SKM, which had spearheaded a protest against the now-repealed three farm laws, had been demanding legal guarantee to minimum support price, withdrawal of cases against farmers, debt waiver, sacking of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill.

The SKM leaders also expressed solidarity with the ongoing agitation against a distillery and ethanol plant at Ferozepur in Punjab.

Villagers under the banner of the Sanjha Zira Morcha have been protesting in front of the plant for the past five months, demanding that the distillery be shut down as it was allegedly polluting underground water in several villages besides causing air pollution.

