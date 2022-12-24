SC notice to Centre on plea seeking caste-based census for OBCs
The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking directions for a caste-based census for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the upcoming 16th Indian Census.
The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking directions for a caste-based census for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the upcoming 16th Indian Census. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha sought a response from the Centre and tagged the matter with a similar case pending before it.
Advocate Krishan Kanhaya Pal, a practising advocate at the Allahabad High Court, has approached the apex court saying that the governments are unable to share the benefits of the welfare schemes with all sections among backward classes due to a lack of caste-based survey. It said that a caste-based census of the OBCs is of vital necessity.
The petition had contended that concrete policies cannot be formulated in the absence of concrete data. (ANI)
