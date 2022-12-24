Drugs worth Rs 1,118.86 cr seized in Assam since Jan 2021; 8,280 people arrested: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that contraband drugs worth Rs 1,118.86 crore were seized in the state during the period from January 2021 to November this year. Replying to a question by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Terash Gowalla, the Assam Chief Minister said on the last day of the winter session of the Assam Assembly that, from January 2021 to November 2022, a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 1118.86 crore have been seized in the state and a total of 8,280 persons have been arrested across the state in connection with this.

"During the period, 168.925 kg of heroin worth Rs 337.85 crore, 64,693.334 kg of ganja worth Rs 323.46 crore, 75,18,776 numbers of tablet worth Rs 375.93 crore, 3,67,912 bottles of cough syrup, 11.874 kg of morphine, 287.32 kg of opium, 17.70 kg of methamphetamine, 0.31 kg of cocaine, 213.935 kg of cannabis plant, 0.563 kg of tramadol, 3316.8 kg of poppy straw and 10 kg of raw opium bud have been seized in the state," the Assam Chief Minister said. Chief Minister Sarma further said in his reply that, many cases have been registered in different police stations of the state and the state government has taken the initiative to make people aware of drugs in the state. (ANI)

