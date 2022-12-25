Left Menu

Bihar: 5 arrested for chanting "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan, probe initiated

In a video, a group of youth can be seen chanting pro-Pak slogans while one among them is carrying a trophy in Bihar's Bhojpur area.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 08:30 IST
Bihar: 5 arrested for chanting "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan, probe initiated
Screengrab from the viral video.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Police on Saturday said they have arrested five people for allegedly raising 'Pakistan Zindabad slogans' in a video that has gone viral after winning a Badminton Match in the Bhojpur area. Station House Officer (SHO) Chandi told ANI, "We have just arrested 5 people in this matter and further action is going on".

In a video, a group of youth can be seen chanting pro-Pak slogans while one among them is carrying a trophy in Bihar's Bhojpur area. Police are thoroughly examining all aspects of the video to take further action.

Vijay Sinha, leader of the opposition (LoP) in the state told ANI, "Such kinds of incidents should be properly investigated in order to ensure such incidents don't happen in future. Such incidents happen somewhere due to our technical and moral weaknesses. A lot of damage has been done due to this incident". State BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary said, "This is happening in Bihar after Nitish and Tejashwi's alliance. The rule of law is over. The Chief Minister of Bihar should take immediate action in this matter, otherwise, a question mark will be put on him". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022