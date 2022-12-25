Left Menu

Man stabbed during clash between groups in New Delhi

The alleged incident of stabbing took place at K Block, Sangam Vihar on December 23 during a sports event held at Tughlakabad ground.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 12:58 IST
Representatiive Image. Image Credit: ANI
A man was allegedly injured in a stabbing incident after a scuffle broke out between two groups here in the national capital in Sangam Vihar area, police said on Sunday. The injured, identified as Gagandeep (22), is a resident of the same area. He was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Police said they have recorded the victim's statement and a case has been registered under sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code. A police official privy to the matter said, "On December 23 at 09.52 PM, a PCR call was received that one person was stabbed. A police staff reached the spot where police discovered that on December 23 there was an altercation between two men identified as Sonu and Sunny".

"After that, Sonu alongwith his friends had beaten Sunny at the F-2 block Sangam Vihar, near Gurudwara, and ran away", police added. To seek revenge, police added, Sunny and his friends, Ali Hassan, Sudhir Gupta, and Vicky Aggarwal headed towards the house of Sonu. "Heated exchange took place between them and Sonu's mother, who runs a shop".

According to police Gagandeep, a local, got a whiff of the incident and tried to intervene. This led to a scuffle between Gagandeep and Sunny's friends. "During this, Sunny stabbed Gangandeep with a knife and fled from the spot," police added. The alleged incident of stabbing took place at K Block, Sangam Vihar on December 23 during a sports event held at Tughlakabad ground. A probe is underway. (ANI)

