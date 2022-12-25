Left Menu

Stone pelting incident reported from Nepal's side on embankment work in Dharchula

An incident of stone-pelting was reported from Nepal's side on embankment work in Uttarakhand's Dharchula,

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 13:29 IST
Stone pelting incident reported from Nepal's side on embankment work in Dharchula
Visual from embankment work in Dharchula in Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An incident of stone-pelting was witnessed from Nepal's side on embankment work in Uttarakhand's Dharchula, informed Irrigation Department Executive Engineer Farzan Ahmed on Sunday. A dumper was damaged and the driver was injured, added the Executive Engineer.

While talking to ANI, the Executive Engineer said, "We demand steps to be taken to stop this." Earlier on December 6, India closed a suspension bridge connecting Nepal following a stone-pelting incident on the Indian workers by the Nepalese at the Indo-Nepal border in the Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand.

Following the incident, the traders and local residents staged a protest. The incident occurred during the construction of an embankment wall on river Kali on the Indian side, according to the officials.

The river acts as the border between Nepal and India. In Dharchula, a safety wall is being created along the Kali river that flows between India and Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022