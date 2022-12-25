Stone pelting incident reported from Nepal's side on embankment work in Dharchula
An incident of stone-pelting was reported from Nepal's side on embankment work in Uttarakhand's Dharchula,
An incident of stone-pelting was witnessed from Nepal's side on embankment work in Uttarakhand's Dharchula, informed Irrigation Department Executive Engineer Farzan Ahmed on Sunday. A dumper was damaged and the driver was injured, added the Executive Engineer.
While talking to ANI, the Executive Engineer said, "We demand steps to be taken to stop this." Earlier on December 6, India closed a suspension bridge connecting Nepal following a stone-pelting incident on the Indian workers by the Nepalese at the Indo-Nepal border in the Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand.
Following the incident, the traders and local residents staged a protest. The incident occurred during the construction of an embankment wall on river Kali on the Indian side, according to the officials.
The river acts as the border between Nepal and India. In Dharchula, a safety wall is being created along the Kali river that flows between India and Nepal.
