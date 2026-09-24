North Korea says its nuclear weapons status is irreversible, KCNA reports

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 07:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 07:52 IST
North Korea says its nuclear weapons status is irreversible, KCNA reports

North ​Korea's ‌nuclear weapons status ​is irreversible and ‌the more the US and its allies advocate denuclearnisation ‌the more the ‌country's stance will harden, state news agency KCNA cited North ⁠Korea's ​foreign minister ⁠as saying on Thursday.

Choe ⁠Son Hui was responding ​to a meeting between ⁠the United States, South Korea ⁠and ​Japan this week at which ⁠they reaffirmed their commitment to ⁠the ⁠complete denuclearisation of North Korea.

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