North Korea says its nuclear weapons status is irreversible, KCNA reports
North Korea's nuclear weapons status is irreversible and the more the US and its allies advocate denuclearnisation the more the country's stance will harden, state news agency KCNA cited North Korea's foreign minister as saying on Thursday.
Choe Son Hui was responding to a meeting between the United States, South Korea and Japan this week at which they reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea.