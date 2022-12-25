Left Menu

ACB special court sentences Village Revenue Officer to jail for graft

In an anti-corruption case, a Special Judge court of Karimnagar in Telangana has convicted the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of Binola Village in Navipet Mandal of Nizamabad district in a corruption case, said the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a statement.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Judge Court of Karimnagar, Telangana, has convicted a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000, said the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a statement. The court has sentenced the officer of Binola Village in Navipet Mandal of Nizamabad district to three years of rigorous imprisonment and has also ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 15,000. Failing which he will be placed under simple imprisonment for another three months.

The officer has been sentenced under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. The convict had abused his official position and taken a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a villager named Gottimukkula Venkati, who is also the complainant. The bribe was demanded to issue Pattadar Passbook, Title Deed and order copy of the Tahsildar pertaining to a piece of assigned land to the complainant. (ANI)

