ACB special court sentences Village Revenue Officer to jail for graft
In an anti-corruption case, a Special Judge court of Karimnagar in Telangana has convicted the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of Binola Village in Navipet Mandal of Nizamabad district in a corruption case, said the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a statement.
- Country:
- India
A Special Judge Court of Karimnagar, Telangana, has convicted a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000, said the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a statement. The court has sentenced the officer of Binola Village in Navipet Mandal of Nizamabad district to three years of rigorous imprisonment and has also ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 15,000. Failing which he will be placed under simple imprisonment for another three months.
The officer has been sentenced under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. The convict had abused his official position and taken a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a villager named Gottimukkula Venkati, who is also the complainant. The bribe was demanded to issue Pattadar Passbook, Title Deed and order copy of the Tahsildar pertaining to a piece of assigned land to the complainant. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kidnapped woman rescued, 8 arrested: Telangana police
Cong sets up political affairs, executive committees in Telangana, appoints 24 VPs, 84 gen secys in Telangana unit
Case registered against prime accused, 50 others in woman kidnapping case: Telangana police
Telangana cabinet nod to fill 3,966 vacancies in Police dept
Telangana: On hunger strike, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila shifted to hospital