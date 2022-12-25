Assam CM pays floral tributes to late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday paid tribute to former late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary during a programme held here at BJP's office in Guwahati.

The Assam Chief Minister said that today is former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary and we have observed the day as 'Susashan Diwas'.

"I offered floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, one of the worthy sons of Maa Bharti, on his 98th Jayanti. His ideals of patriotism, love for motherland and leadership will continue to inspire countrymen for all times," Himanta Biswa Sarma said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)