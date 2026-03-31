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Leaders Unite in Tribute to Mahavir Jayanti, Celebrating the Path of Compassion

YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries commemorate Mahavir Jayanti, highlighting the enduring relevance of Lord Mahavir’s principles. The leaders emphasized the importance of non-violence, truth, and compassion. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi also extended their wishes, celebrating Mahavir's spiritual guidance towards a peaceful society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:53 IST
Leaders Unite in Tribute to Mahavir Jayanti, Celebrating the Path of Compassion
YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Lord Mahavir at the party's central office in Tadepalli. He commended Lord Mahavir's teachings for leading a moral life, which consistently hold relevance.

Reddy highlighted Mahavir's emphasis on the five vows—Ahimsa, Satya, Asteya, Brahmacharya, Aparigraha—and their guidance in moral living. Accompanying Reddy were former Minister RK Roja, YSRCP General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy, and other dignitaries, reflecting on Mahavir's birth anniversary with heartfelt congratulations to the Jain community.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined in the commemoration. President Murmu called for a society rooted in compassion, inspired by Mahavir's teachings, while PM Modi underscored the spiritual and contemporary relevance of Mahavir's ideals of truth, non-violence, and equality in fostering a united world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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