Art, literature, culture are collective wealth of society: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last Mann Ki Baat address of the year 2022 on Sunday said it is society's responsibility to take forward its collective wealth comprising art, literature, and culture. "Art, literature and culture are the collective wealth of society; it is society's responsibility to take them forward," PM Modi said in the 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat.

In Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister talked about various startups of the countrypersons which have contributed to the Central government's Vocal for Local campaign. Having said above, PM Modi in his address mentioned the recently recognised record from the Kalari Club of Dubai.

"The Guinness Book of World Records recently recognised a record from the Kalari Club of Dubai. The record is about the ancient martial art from India, Kalaripayattu. This record was for the highest-ever number of people performing Kalaripayattu in one place," PM Modi said and clarified the connection of a Dubai-based club with India. "This record is related to Kalaripayattu, the ancient martial art of India. This record is for the performance of Kalari by the maximum number of people simultaneously. Kalari club Dubai, together with Dubai Police, planned this and displayed it on the National Day of UAE. In this event, people ranging from 4 years old children to 60 years old showed their best ability of Kalari. This is a wonderful example of how different generations are carrying forward an ancient tradition, with full inner enthusiasm," he added.

on similar lines, next, he mentioned a club on Kalpeni Island, Lakshwadeep called the Kummel Brothers Challengers Club where the local youths are being trained in the arts of Kolkali, Parichakli, Kilipaat and traditional songs. Informing about the 'Quemshree', he said that this Gadak district resident of Karnataka has created a platform called 'Kala Chetna' for organising several programmes for Karnataka's artists.

"He has been engaged in the mission of reviving the art culture of Karnataka for the last 25 years. Earlier he was associated with the profession of Hotel Management. But, his attachment to his culture and tradition was so deep that he made it his mission," PM Modi said. He further said that the enthusiasm of the country persons towards art and culture is a manifestation of the feeling of 'pride in our heritage'.

Further talking about the products made from Bamboo, PM Modi said: "There are skilled bamboo artisans, skilled artists, especially in tribal areas. Ever since the country changed the British-era laws related to bamboo, a huge market has developed for it. Even in areas like Palghar in Maharashtra, tribal people make many beautiful products from bamboo. Things like boxes, chairs, teapots, baskets, and trays made of bamboo are becoming very popular. Not only this, these people also make beautiful clothes and decorations from bamboo grass. This is also providing employment to tribal women and their talent is also getting recognition." He also talked about a Karnataka-based couple indulged in making products from betelnut fiber and exporting it to the international market.

"This is a couple from Shivamogga in Karnataka-- Shriman Suresh and his wife Shrimati Maithili, they are making many decorative things ranging from trays, plates and handbags from the betelnut fiber. Chappals made of this fibre are admired a lot," he said adding that their products are being sold in London and other markets in Europe. He further encouraged everyone to use indigenous and local products and also suggested gifting them to others as well as it will strengthen our identity, strengthening the local economy, and, in large numbers, brightening the future of the people, he said.

Concluding his address, PM Modi urged the citizens to share their ideas and opinions for making the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat more engaging. "Next time we will meet in the year 2023. I wish you all the best for the year 2023. May this year also be special for the country, may the country keep touching new heights, and together we have to take a resolution as well as make it come true," PM Modi said emphasising the need to stay aware and cautious regarding the global surge of Coronavirus infection while celebrating the festive and holidays season.

"The current festive period is a season of holidays. I will request you all to take all necessary Covid safety precautions while outside. The threat of Coronavirus COVID-19 is approaching again. Together we will remove all such threats by following necessary safety precautions for the welfare of our families and country. If we are careful, then we will also be safe and there will be no hindrance in our enjoyment," he said further. (ANI)

