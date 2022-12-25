Left Menu

30-year-old dies in Kullu in paragliding accident

A 30-year-old man allegedly died in a fall during a paragliding expedition in the Dobhi region of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday.

25-12-2022
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old man allegedly died due to a fall during a paragliding expedition in the Dobhi region of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Suraj Shah, a tourist from Maharashtra's Satara district.

When the paraglider was in the air, his safety belt reportedly gave way, plunging him to the ground. Suraj Shah and the pilot were rushed to Kullu hospital by the locals, where Suraj was declared brought dead and the pilot's treatment was underway.

"A tourist died in the accident. Now the post-mortem of the mortal remain of the tourist will be conducted on Sunday. The relatives of the deceased have also been informed. Police is probing the cause of the accident and the culprit will be found in the matter," Police Officer, Gurudev said. "A probe has been launched and a case has been registered under Sections 336 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the pilot," he added.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

