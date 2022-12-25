Left Menu

Delhi Metro services on Magenta line resume after disruption due to drone falling on track

Metro services were stopped on the Magenta line for a while on Sunday after a drone belonging to a medical supply company in Noida fell on tracks. Later on, the services resumed.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 16:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Metro services were stopped on the Magenta line for a while on Sunday after a drone belonging to a medical supply company in Noida fell on tracks. Later on, the services resumed. "Normal services have resumed," tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

"Magenta Line Update Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reason. Normal services on all other lines," tweeted the DMRC earlier. According to Delhi police, about an hour ago, a drone carrying medical supplies fell on the metro track near Delhi's Jasola Vihar. Due to this, metro service from Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden was disrupted but now metro service has resumed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

