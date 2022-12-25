Left Menu

Over 5,000 artistes to perform as Bengal music fest begins in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 17:02 IST
Over 5,000 artistes from across the state will be participating at the Bangla Sangeet Mela, which began in Kolkata on Sunday.

The eight-day festival, which aims to showcase the rich repository of Bengali music, will be held at 11 venues across the city, including Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Manch, Hedua Park and Deshapriyo Park, Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs Indranil Sen said.

''Around 5,000 artistes -- singers, musicians and music arrangers -- will entertain the people during the week of music. A significant number of artistes from the districts will be performing at the festival as part of our efforts to give opportunities to lesser-known talents,'' he told reporters.

There will be an exhibition on music maestros -- vocalist Ramkumar Chattopadhyay and instrumentalist V Balsara, he said.

Books on music and handicraft will also be on sale at the Nandan-Rabindra Sadan compound, besides food stalls to tickle the taste bud.

