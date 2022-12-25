Rajasthan: Police arrest 'mastermind' in teachers recruitment exam paper leak

A government school headmaster has been arrested in connection to the paper leak of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)'s teachers recruitment examination, the police said on Sunday. Udaipur police officials said that the arrested accused, identified as Suresh Vishnoi, who is posted at a government school in Jalore district as headmaster is the 'mastermind' of the paper leak which came to light on Saturday.

Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma said that they received complaints about the paper leak from different areas of the state, and a probe was launched by Udaipur police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) jointly and the alleged mastermind of the paper leak was arrested along with others. "The gang had taken Rs 10 lakh from the aspirants for illegally providing them the questionnaire for the 'second-grade teacher competitive examination 2022'," he said while adding that the police were further looking into the case.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelled the 2nd-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for the General Knowledge exam as the paper was leaked. The exam was scheduled from 9 am to 11 pm on Saturday. "The Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department) Competitive Examination, 2022 is being organized by the Commission from 21.12.2022 to 24.12.2022, 26.12.2022, and 27.12. 2022. The examination of 'General Knowledge of Group-C' held on 24.12.2022 from 09:00 am to 11:00 am has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons, the new date of the postponed examination will be January 29, 2023, The rest of the exam schedule will remain the same," RPSC said in a notification on Saturday.

More than 40 people including several candidates have been detained in connection to the matter. "The examination paper leak was done in an organized way," Udaipur SP Vikash Sharma said after the case came to light on Saturday morning. RPSC Secretary HL Atal while talking about the last-minute cancellation of the paper, said, "Senior Teacher Exam Group-C GK paper was cancelled immediately after input was received regarding irregularities, and the same was shared with all districts. A probe into the matter is on. Exam for other papers will be conducted."

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that the government is well aware of the inconvenience caused to the candidates, but it cannot allow any malpractices in the examination. (ANI)

