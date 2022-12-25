BRIEF-Bloomberg LP Spokesman Says Co Has No Interest In Acquiring Either Dow Jones Or WaPo
Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 20:56 IST
Dec 25 (Reuters) -
* BLOOMBERG LP SPOKESMAN, ON REPORTS OF MICHAEL BLOOMBERG’S INTEREST IN ACQUIRING EITHER DOW JONES OR WAPO, SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN NO CONVERSATIONS WITH ANYONE ABOUT ACQUISITION
* BLOOMBERG LP SPOKESMAN SAYS CO HAS NO INTEREST IN ACQUIRING EITHER DOW JONES OR WAPO
