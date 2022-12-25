Left Menu

Maha: Injured leopard attacks man in Junnar

Maha: Injured leopard attacks man in Junnar
A 36-year-old man was attacked by an injured leopard when he tried to click a photograph of it in Maharashtra's Pune district, a forest official said.

The incident took place in Kolwadi area of Junnar taluka on Friday morning, an official said.

The leopard was hit by a vehicle on Kalyan Ahmednagar Highway and was resting under a tree, when the victim who was passing by spotted the animal and tried to photograph it up close, he said.

The injured animal attacked the victim Bharat Kundalik Pardhi. He was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri and his condition is stable, the official said.

Officials from Junnar forest area and volunteers from Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre later found the animal, he said.

''Once we received the information about the leopard, our team and officials from Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre rushed to the spot. The team used a drone to track down the animal, who was tranquilised and shifted to the centre for treatment,'' a senior forest official said.

