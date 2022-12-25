Left Menu

Jaisalmer: Soldier who died in Sikkim truck accident cremated with state honours

The mortal remains of Guman Singh, who died in a Sikkim truck accident, were cremated today with full state honours.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 23:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of Guman Singh, who died in a Sikkim truck accident, were cremated today with full state honours. The soldier's mortal remains reached his native village, Joga, in Jaisalmer Saturday late night. Cabinet Minister Shale Mohammad, army officers, several people's representatives and the martyr's family members offered wreaths and bid the soldier farewell. As many as 16 Indian Army personnel lost their lives on Friday in a road accident in North Sikkim involving an Army truck, said the Indian Army.

According to the Indian Army, the ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. En route at Zema, the car skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.

The Indian Army launched a rescue operation in which four injured soldiers were air evacuated, while three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

