Haryana: Soldier who died in Sikkim mishap cremated at his native place

The last rites of martyr Vikas Kumar, who died in Sikkim truck mishap, were performed with full state honour in his native place of Fatehabad today. The martyr's pyre was lit by Vikas's four-year-old son in the village of Pili Mandaurai.

Leaders of all political parties were present at the funeral. Former BJP state president Subhash Barala, JJP state president Sardar Singh, Fatehabad MLA Duda Ram reached to pay respect to the martyr Vikas. Vikas's father said that he would send his grandson to army.

He also asked the government for possible help. The political leaders present over there assured Vikas's father.

On the villagers' demand, the leaders said they would approach the Chief Minister to rename the stadium after Vikas. As many as 16 Indian Army personnel lost their lives on Friday in a road accident in North Sikkim involving an Army truck, said the Indian Army.

According to the Indian Army, the ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. En route at Zema, the car skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. The Indian Army launched a rescue operation in which four injured soldiers were air evacuated, while three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)