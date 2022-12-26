Left Menu

Fog engulfs North India, visibility dips to zero in some places

According to the India Meteorological Department, Bhatinda in Punjab and Bikaner in Rajasthan recorded "zero visibility".

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 09:54 IST
Dense Fog Thick fog shrouds Ambala (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As biting cold conditions engulfed entire North India, fog and poor visibility remained a severe cause of concern on Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department, visibility across most of the northern states remained poor with Bhatinda in Punjab and Bikaner in Rajasthan recording "zero visibility".

The visibility in the national capital here at just 50 meters. Not only in Bhatinda, visibility remained low throughout Punjab, with Amritsar recording visibility of 25 metres and Ambala 50.

Haryana too recorded low visibility. While places like Ambala and Hissar recorded a low of 25m and 50m respectively, visibility in Chandigarh was 200 metres. According to IMD data, places like Sri Ganganagar and Churu in Rajasthan also recorded low visibility of 25 and 50 meters, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal also recorded very low visibility on the day with number dipping to 50 metres in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, while North Bengal recorded visibility of 200 meters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

