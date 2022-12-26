Left Menu

Manjinder Sirsa praises PM Modi for 'Veer Baal Diwas', says entire country knowing about sacrifice of ' Sahibzaade'

"We are happy that a PM has come after 75 years of independence who has honoured the sacrifice of the 'Sahibzade'," said a person attending a program at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 13:29 IST
Manjinder Sirsa praises PM Modi for 'Veer Baal Diwas', says entire country knowing about sacrifice of ' Sahibzaade'
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for designating December 26, as 'Veer Bal Diwas', BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that people will now know about the sacrifices made by the 'Sahibzaade', the four sons of Guru Govind Singh who were killed mercilessly by the Mughals at a tender age. "It is being shown across the country. People are coming to know about them in various states that we didn't expect. A new history is being scripted," said the BJP leader.

On Monday, PM Modi participated in a program marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. "We are happy that a PM has come after 75 years of independence who has honoured the sacrifice of the 'Sahibzade'," said an attendee.

Bhupinder Singh Bhullar, a member of the Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee said that it was a proud day for Sikhs all over the world. "It's a proud day for us when the sacrifice of 'Sahibzades' has been recognised as 'Veer Bal Diwas'," he said. "In this way, people worldwide will know about their sacrifice and its importance," he added.

PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. At 12:30 PM today will be joining a programme to mark this inspiring day." On January 9, earlier this year, PM Modi, on the occasion of Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, had declared that December 26 would be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to pay homage to the courage of the 'Sahibzades', the four sons of the last Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh Ji. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022