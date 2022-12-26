Left Menu

Volatile rouble recovers ground after biggest weekly slump since July

Trading activity is likely to be light on Monday, Otkritie Research said in a note, with the rouble able to strengthen in the continuing month-end tax period, which usually sees Russian exporters convert foreign exchange revenue to pay local liabilities. The rouble remains one of the world's best-performing major currencies against the dollar this year, supported by capital controls and reduced imports, but it has lost top spot to Brazil's real in the past week.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 13:36 IST
Volatile rouble recovers ground after biggest weekly slump since July
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble strengthened sharply in a volatile session on Monday, recovering some ground after its largest weekly slump since early July on fears over the impact of oil and gas sanctions on Russia's export revenue. The rouble lost about 8% last week and is down over 10% this month after an oil embargo and price cap came into force. The finance ministry has said the recent decline was related to recovering imports.

By 0748 GMT the rouble was 2.8% stronger against the dollar at 68.31. It was up 4.4% against the euro at 72.4 and firmed 2.1% against the yuan to 9.71 . Trading activity is likely to be light on Monday, Otkritie Research said in a note, with the rouble able to strengthen in the continuing month-end tax period, which usually sees Russian exporters convert foreign exchange revenue to pay local liabilities.

The rouble remains one of the world's best-performing major currencies against the dollar this year, supported by capital controls and reduced imports, but it has lost top spot to Brazil's real in the past week. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, climbed to a near three-week high in its final trading session before the Christmas break, last up 3.7% at $84.0 a barrel.

Russian equities were higher. Investors are likely to rebalance their portfolios in the final week of the year, which could move the market in either direction, Sinara Investment Bank said.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.1% at 983.4 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.3% to 2,130.6 points. For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022