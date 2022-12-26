Left Menu

Sensex, Nifty jump over 1 pc after four days of decline

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 16:02 IST
Sensex, Nifty jump over 1 pc after four days of decline
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmarks ended with a jump of over 1 per cent on Monday after four days of losses amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 721.13 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 60,566.42. During the day, it jumped 988.49 points or 1.65 per cent to 60,833.78.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 207.80 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 18,014.60.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, ITC, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Tata Motors were the major winners.

Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 3.63 per cent to USD 83.92 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net of Rs 706.84 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022