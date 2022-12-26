Left Menu

ICICI Bank-Videocon case: CBI seeks three-day custody of Videocon chairman, Chanda and Deepak Kochhar

The CBI advocate said they have sought custody as they want to confront 'all' of them.

ICICI Bank-Videocon case: CBI seeks three-day custody of Videocon chairman, Chanda and Deepak Kochhar
Former ICICI MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar being taken by CBI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot, former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were brought to CBI court on Monday in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case. CBI has sought the custody of the Videocon chairman for three days and of the couple for three more days.

The CBI advocate said they have sought custody as they want to confront 'all' of them. Earlier today, CBI arrested Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot, co-accused in the ICICI bank money laundering case.

On Saturday, CBI got a three-day remand of the couple in the case. Now, they have sought a remand for three more days. The CBI advocate said that they "We want to confront all of them". The CBI arrested the couple on Friday in connection with the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

The case is related to the alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group between 2009 and 2011. During its preliminary enquiry, the CBI found six loans worth Rs 1,875 crore were sanctioned to the Videocon Group and companies associated with it between June 2009 and October 2011 in an alleged violation of laid-down policies of ICICI Bank, which are part of the probe.

The agency has said that the loans were declared non-performing assets in 2012, causing a loss of Rs 1,730 crore to the bank. (ANI)

