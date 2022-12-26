Maharashtra: Opp MLAs demand minister's Abdul Sattar's sacking

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 18:44 IST
Opposition members in the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday raised slogans, demanding the registration of state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar. Staging a protest on the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan, the Opposition members accused Sattar of corruption and irregularities, calling for his sacking from the Cabinet.

Amid the din around Sattar, both Houses were adjourned for the day. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray said it was incumbent on Abdul Sattar to step down in light of the corruption charges against him.

"We have all the documents and evidence to prove his misdeeds -- be it the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scam or objectionable remarks against NCP MP Supriya Sule," said Aaditya Thackeray. On the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Aaditya said the issue is serious and needs to be discussed in the House, but was being deliberately sidelined from the discourse.

"The border issue with Karnataka is being deliberately ignored in the Vidhan Sabha. We want to talk about it but haven't got a chance to do so. The ruling party is turning a blind eye towards the issue," Aaditya added. Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Ajit Pawar, also demanded a resolution in the House on the border dispute.

"We thought this resolution will be adopted today but there is an attempt to set it aside. It's an important issue for us," Pawar said. Meanwhile, members of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on Monday took out a protest rally in Kolhapur over the border issue. (ANI)

