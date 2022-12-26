Left Menu

Himachal govt suspends functioning of HPSSC Hamirpur after question paper leak

The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday suspended the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur with immediate effect after the question paper for the post of Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) (JOA-IT) was leaked, saying that it did not discharge its duties and responsibilities in a transparent manner.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday suspended the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur with immediate effect after the question paper for the post of Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) (JOA-IT) was leaked, saying that it did not discharge its duties and responsibilities in a transparent manner. JOA-IT examinations were scheduled to be held on December 25.

All the ongoing and pending recruitment processes are kept in abeyance till further orders, according to an official statement. "Various officers, and officials functioning in the HPSSC, Hamirpur, shall henceforth report to the Officer-on-Special Duty, H.P. Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, with immediate effect, till further orders," it added.

The government officials' statement said that the decision has been taken because Hamirpur HPSSC has not discharged its duties and responsibilities objectively, in a transparent manner as well as with due confidentiality to the detriment of the job aspirants. "The acts of omission and commission in the HPSSC, Hamirpur, have not only eroded its credibility but also adversely affected the larger public interest. Prima facie, it appears that the HPSSC, Hamirpur has not discharged its duties and responsibilities objectively, in a transparent manner as well as with due confidentiality to the detriment of the job aspirants," the government notification said adding that the State Government has decided to suspend the functioning of the HPSSC, Hamirpur, with immediate effect.

The statement further stated that there is also information regarding the leakage of question papers of posts of Junior Auditors and Computer Operators, for which examination is proposed to be held in near future. "It is also apprehended that this malpractice has been going on for quite some time past, in connivance with the personnel of the Commission," it added.

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, was earlier assigned the responsibility of holding the recruitment process for various posts under the Government of Himachal Pradesh. All the ongoing and pending recruitment processes are kept in abeyance, till further orders, in the public interest. (ANI)

