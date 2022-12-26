Left Menu

5% rise in alcohol sales during Christmas, says BEVCO

Kerala saw an overall five per cent increase over last year's sales of alcohol during the Christmas season this year, according to a source in Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (BEVCO). The source said sales between December 22 and December 25 generated around Rs 250 crore.

This number could further go up by December 31, the source said.

On Christmas eve, there were sales for around Rs 90 crore from BEVCO outlets. This was slightly less than last year, but the sale receipts from the outlets were not yet in, said the source. Therefore, the figure could go up, according to the source.

The State government slashed sales tax on wine from 112 per cent to 86 per cent, the source added.

