MP: Municipal Corporation razes illegal construction of criminal in Indore

Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Lata Agarwal said, "Based on the information of police, the action has been taken at five spots associated with criminal Salman and his relatives which are illegally built. No permission was taken for these houses from the Municipal Corporation. Neither were the house maps approved by the corporation."

Illegal construction being bulldozed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indore Municipal Corporation razed down illegal constructions of criminal Salman Lala in Chhoti Khajrani under MIG police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Monday. Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Lata Agarwal said, "Based on the information of police, the action has been taken at five spots associated with criminal Salman and his relatives which are illegally built. No permission was taken for these houses from the Municipal Corporation. Neither were the house maps approved by the corporation."

"The police had identified the five locations. After that two days ago, I and MIG police station in charge Ajay Kumar Verma also visited the spot on the instructions of Indore Municipal Commissioner. A total of four teams are deployed to raze down the illegal construction. As it is a sensitive spot, there are around 100 people in our team and there are also a sufficient number of police personnels present on the spot," She added. According to reports, several cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, drug dealing are registered against the miscreants Salman Lala. Many such crimes have been registered against his brothers and relatives. A few days ago, Salman's brother had killed a financier in the district. (ANI)

