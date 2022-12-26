Left Menu

Sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh's sons have not been made anywhere: CM Chouhan

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 22:59 IST
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the sacrifice of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, sons of Guru Gobind Singh, to protect the freedom and religion of the nation is incomparable. The nation commemorated their martyrdom on 'Veer Baal Divas' on Monday.

Chouhan announced that the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' every year to make the new generation aware of the martyrdom of these brave children. A gallery dedicated to the sacrifice of the brave children would be built in Guru Teg Bahadur Udyan, in Bhopal, he said, adding that necessary steps would be taken in accordance with suggestions received from the Sikh community. CM Chouhan made the above remark while addressing a 'Veer Bal Diwas' programme at Gurumat Samagam, Gurudwara Nanaksar, Hamidia Road in Bhopal on Monday. Chouhan paid tribute by remembering the sacrifice of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, the two sons of Guru Govind Singh, on the occasion.

He also recited a poem on the sacrifice of the 'Sahibzades'. Chouhan said, "The ideals for which children Fateh Singh and Zorawar Singh lived came alive in the programme at the Gurudwara today. Through the knowledge and poems of the Gurus, the children paid floral tributes to the martyrs. The sacrifice of the boys without compromising on their principles is historic. Mata-Gujri also went through unbearable pain. Despite this, there was no expression of fear on the faces of Mata Gujri and the boys. They were smiling even when the boys were being stoned. Such martyrdom did not happen anywhere." (ANI)

