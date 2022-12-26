Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Locals pay tribute to those who lost lives in 2004 Tsunami

The fishermen and locals in the Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the 2004 Tsunami, on the 18th anniversary of the catastrophe.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 23:14 IST
Locals paying tribute to the deceased in Cuddalore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The fishermen and locals in the Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the 2004 Tsunami, on the 18th anniversary of the catastrophe. On the occasion, more than 500 fishermen and women came together from Muthunagar to Singharathoppu beach, carrying milk and flowers in their hands.

They sat in silence and then poured milk into the sea. They also sprinkled flowers on the sea, lit camphor and worshipped their families who lost their lives in the tsunami. On December 26, 2004, an earthquake occurred on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia, resulting in a tsunami that devastated the coastal areas.

Around 2 lakhs, 30 thousand people who lived along the coast in various countries, including Indonesia, Sri Lanka and India, were killed. Tamil Nadu was also ravaged by the tsunami. The flood from the tsunami affected several regions such as Singarathoppu Devanambattinam, Dalanguda, Sonanguppam, Sothikuppam, Akkaraikkori and MGR.

As many as 610 people were killed and various fishing villages, including Thithu and Billumedu, were swept away by the tsunami waves. Although it's been 18 years since the tsunami hit, the memories of the tragedy are still fresh in the minds of people living on the coastline of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

