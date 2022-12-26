Left Menu

Ukrainian found dead in Varanasi guesthouse

A Ukraine national, who came to Varanasi was living as a hermit, died by suicide at a private guest house near Narad Ghat in Bhelupur on Sunday. The man was identified as Kostiantyan Benev and his body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

A Ukraine national, who came to Varanasi was living as a hermit, died by suicide at a private guest house near Narad Ghat in Bhelupur on Sunday. The man was identified as Kostiantyan Benev and his body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said. The police said they found no suicide note in the victim's room and the Ukraine embassy has been informed about the incident.

Santosh Kumar Singh, additional commissioner of police, Varanasi said, "It appears to be suicide as the man's room was locked from the inside." Singh added that the embassy will be informed and a panel of doctors will do a post-mortem. No suicide note was recovered from the room.

"We are investigating the matter," ACP Singh said. According to the guesthouse operator, with no response from room number 15, the guesthouse operators informed the police.

When the police opened the room, the man was found hanging by a rope in the room, said officials. According to ACP Singh, the 50-year-old Ukrainian had been staying at Munna Guesthouse at Narad Ghat and was disguised as Baba.

ACP Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated. (ANI)

