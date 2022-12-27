Left Menu

4 dead, 1 injured in fire at pharma company lab in Andhra's Anakapalli

Four workers were killed while one was seriously injured in a flash fire that was reported in Paravada Laurus Pharma labs Limited Company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli, according to an official on late Monday evening.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 07:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 07:31 IST
4 dead, 1 injured in fire at pharma company lab in Andhra's Anakapalli
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four workers were killed while one was seriously injured in a flash fire that was reported in Paravada Laurus Pharma labs Limited Company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli, according to an official on late Monday evening. As per a police inspector, the injured person was shifted to the nearby hospital.

"The incident happened while under maintenance works," the police said. State Industries Minister Amarnath said that the injured worker is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The Minister has informed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy about the incident.

Amarnath informed that the Chief Minister announced that compensation of Rs 25 lakh will be paid to the families of the deceased workers. Amarnath directed the medical officials to provide medical aid to another worker who was seriously injured in the accident.

A probe to ascertain the cause of the accident has been ordered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
3
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States
4
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022