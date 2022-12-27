Left Menu

Hyderabad Police apprehends inter-state drug peddler, seizes 'Ganja' chocolates

A man was apprehended for allegedly selling chocolates containing 'ganja' in Hyderabad, according to police on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 07:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 07:35 IST
Hyderabad Police apprehends inter-state drug peddler, seizes 'Ganja' chocolates
Hyderabad Police apprehends inter-state drug peddler (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was apprehended for allegedly selling chocolates containing 'ganja' in Hyderabad, according to police on Monday. According to Radha Kishan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, the arrested person was identified as Mohd Jafar Ur Haq who hatched a plan to bring the chocolates which contain Ganja from Pupri town, Sitamarhi, Bihar and start selling the same to Biharis and known persons to expend his Chocolate Ganja business selling to local people in Mahdipatnam, Hyderabad for Rs 20-50 each and earn easy money.

"He used to visit Bihar state to purchase the Ganja chocolates every two months and sell the same in Hyderabad City," the police said. "On 26-12-2022 in the evening hours, Mohd Jafar Ur Haq try to sell the Ganja Chocolates to needy customers near Zeba Bagh, Asif Nagar, Hyderabad meanwhile Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone team apprehended him along with Ganja Chocolates," the police added.

The accused along with seized material was handed over to SHO, Asif Nagar PS, Hyderabad for further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
3
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States
4
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022