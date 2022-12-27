Left Menu

Train operation disrupted due to derailment of goods train in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Train operation was disrupted due to the derailment of three wagons of goods train at Tanakuppa station between Koderma-Gaya section of Jharkhand's Dhanbad division on Tuesday early morning.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 07:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 07:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Train operation was disrupted due to the derailment of three wagons of goods train at Tanakuppa station between Koderma-Gaya section of Jharkhand's Dhanbad division on Tuesday early morning, according to the East Central Railways. The diversion took place at 3.15 am on Tuesday.

"Due to derailment of 3 wagons of goods train at point no. 51/AB up line at Tanakuppa station between Koderma-Gaya section of Dhanbad division at 03.15 hrs today, 27.12.2022, operation of trains on up line is disrupted," the ECR said. Accident relief vehicles have reached the spot from Gomoh and Gaya.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

