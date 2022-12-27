Left Menu

'Gram chaupal' to be held every Friday in UP to solve problems of villagers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 09:50 IST
'Gram chaupal' to be held every Friday in UP to solve problems of villagers
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A 'gram chaupal' will be held every Friday by the Uttar Pradesh Rural Development Department to solve the problems of villagers, with the first one to be held in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi on December 30.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is also the minister for Rural Development, said it is an effort to find a solution to the problem of villagers in the village itself.

"Every Friday, the Rural Development Department will organise Gram Chaupal. The 'Sri Ganesh' will be from Kashi's beloved MP Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, Baba Vishwanath ji's Dham Kashi (Varanasi)on December 30 Friday. I will remain present in the chaupal. Village problem-solution in the village,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

